Iraq Requires Over $2.3 Billion to Address Severe Food Insecurity, World Bank

Shafaq News/ Iraq is facing a significant challenge of severe food insecurity, requiring more than $2.3 billion in 2023 to address the issue, according to a report from the World Bank.

The report emphasizes the need for immediate financing to support development efforts to assist individuals and households facing food insecurity.

In 2022, Iraq's estimated financing needs for addressing food insecurity were around $2.02 billion. The World Bank projects that these needs will range between $1.72 billion and $2.33 billion in 2023, $1.67 billion and $2.58 billion in 2024, and $1.65 billion and $3.27 billion in 2026.

Severe food insecurity, as defined by the World Bank, refers to individuals living in households where at least one adult reports a reduction in food consumption, skipping meals, experiencing hunger, or going without food for a day due to a lack of financial resources.

The report also sheds light on other Arab countries facing significant financing needs to address food insecurity. Yemen tops the list with an estimated need of $13.32 billion in 2022, followed by Syria with $4.3 billion and Egypt with $3.45 billion.