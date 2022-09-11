Report

World Bank says it will help Iraq achieve economic reform

Date: 2022-09-11T16:21:17+0000
Shafaq News/ The World Bank representative in Iraq, Richard Abdul-Nour, expressed the World Bank's willingness to help Iraq accomplish development and economic reforms.

Abdul-Nour remarks came during a meeting with Iraq's Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Najm, in Baghdad earlier today, Sunday. 

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed economic cooperation prospects and the work of the construction and recovery fund and the social fund for development. 

The minister reiterated Iraq's readiness to boost its ties with the World Bank, stressing that the projects the ministry implements shall cover the gaps in development. 

Abdul-Nour, for his part, said that the World Bank is committed to upholding Iraq's efforts to overcome its crises and achieve economic development and reforms.

