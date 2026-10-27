Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli military fire killed four Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday and injured several others in separate attacks, according to media reports.

A young man died shortly after being critically wounded by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli attack in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah, southern Gaza, with his body taken to Nasser Medical Complex.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported 13 attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers against Palestinian farmers across four governorates on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian cabinet approved 1.5 million shekels (approximately $500,000) in assistance for Al-Khalil (Hebron) to address the impact of an ongoing Israeli military operation that led to the displacement of thousands of Palestinians.

On Monday, a UN-appointed commission of inquiry accused Israel of crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank, including extermination, and of continuing acts of genocide in Gaza. Israel has rejected allegations of genocide.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 74,561 Palestinians have been killed and 175,759 injured since Israel launched its military campaign following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.