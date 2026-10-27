Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces arrested the head of the Encroachments Department at Nasiriyah Municipality on Tuesday while he was allegedly accepting a 10 million Iraqi dinar (about $6,623) bribe, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said security personnel, accompanied by a team from Iraq's Commission of Integrity (CoI), the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, detained the official during the alleged transaction.

No further details were immediately available.

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