Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A court in Iraq's Dhi Qar province sentenced three provincial government employees to prison for bribery, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The employees were arrested while accepting a 10-million-dinar bribe in exchange for releasing payments owed to a contractor. Their prison sentences ranged from six to eight years, with project accounts official Hazem Al-Saeedi receiving the longest term.

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