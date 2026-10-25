Dhi Qar court sentences three employees for bribery
2026-10-25T10:49:34+00:00
Shafaq News- Dhi Qar
A court in Iraq's Dhi Qar province sentenced three provincial government employees to prison for bribery, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.
The employees were arrested while accepting a 10-million-dinar bribe in exchange for releasing payments owed to a contractor. Their prison sentences ranged from six to eight years, with project accounts official Hazem Al-Saeedi receiving the longest term.
Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings