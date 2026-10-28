Iraqi archers win second bronze at Asian Championships
2026-10-28T12:41:22+00:00
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
Iraq's mixed compound team of Fatima Saad and Ishaq Ibrahim won bronze at the Asian Archery Championships in Al-Sulaymaniyah, giving the hosts their second medal of the tournament.
The pair finished on the podium in the 50-meter compound mixed team event at the University of Al-Sulaymaniyah stadium.
Iraq's first bronze came earlier from the men's compound team.
Seventeen Asian national teams are competing in the championships, which run until Oct. 29.