Iraqi archers win second bronze at Asian Championships

Iraqi archers win second bronze at Asian Championships
2026-10-28T12:41:22+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq's mixed compound team of Fatima Saad and Ishaq Ibrahim won bronze at the Asian Archery Championships in Al-Sulaymaniyah, giving the hosts their second medal of the tournament.

The pair finished on the podium in the 50-meter compound mixed team event at the University of Al-Sulaymaniyah stadium.

Iraq's first bronze came earlier from the men's compound team.

Seventeen Asian national teams are competing in the championships, which run until Oct. 29.

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