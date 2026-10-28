Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has integrated members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ) into its armed forces and transferred the group's positions in the Sinjar Mountains to federal military units in operations conducted entirely under federal government authority, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief spokesperson Sabah Al-Numan said on Wednesday.

Al-Numan said committees overseeing the process were continuing their work under Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Al-Zaidi’s directives to bring all weapons under state control.

“The federal government continues to coordinate closely with the local government in Sinjar District on reconstruction, compensation for victims’ families, and accelerating the return of displaced persons to their homes,” he added. Baghdad also aims to end displacement and pave the way for local elections in Sinjar, allowing residents to elect an administration that reflects their wishes and represents their interests in accordance with the law.

Read more: YBŞ deal secures Sinjar’s mountain, leaves its administration unresolved

Stressing that the government and armed forces were deploying security and administrative resources to serve residents, Al-Numan said Baghdad remained open to resolving disputes over disarmament and the integration of security personnel in line with national interests and applicable laws.

On Monday, YBŞ agreed to join Iraq’s federal security forces and relinquish its independent military status under a deal with Baghdad to bring its weapons under state control. The agreement covers both YBŞ and the Sinjar Women’s Units, which together comprise 4,165 fighters.

The group described its integration into state institutions as a step that would neither erase its history nor diminish the sacrifices made during years of fighting. It also portrayed the deal as a transition from years of genocide and war to a new role within Iraq’s security system.

YBŞ emerged after ISIS attacked Sinjar and carried out genocide against the Yazidi community in 2014. The group has close ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). In October 2020, Erbil and Baghdad signed the Sinjar Agreement, which called for armed groups operating outside the state system, including PKK-affiliated forces, to withdraw from the area.

Read more: Over 110,000 Sinjar residents still displaced after nearly 12 years