Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq was the fourth-largest destination for Turkish exports in September 2026, taking 4.6% of the total, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Trade Ministry released on Wednesday.

Germany led the list with 7.9%, followed by the United States with 7.4% and the United Kingdom with 5.5%. Italy ranked fifth with 4.3%.

Turkiye's exports rose 15.3% year on year to nearly $26 billion in September, putting Iraq's share at roughly $1.2 billion. Imports increased 5.6% to $31.1 billion, narrowing the trade deficit by about a quarter to $5.16 billion.

Iraq has held fourth place for three consecutive months. In August, Turkish exports to Iraq reached $1.079 billion, and in July they rose 15.5% to about $1.11 billion. Over the first seven months of the year, however, exports to Iraq fell 7.8% to about $6.08 billion, leaving it seventh among Turkiye's markets for the period.

For 2025 as a whole, Iraq ranked fifth among Turkish export destinations with a 4.5% share, behind Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Italy.

Read more: Iraq imports from Turkiye down 5% in 2025