Shafaq News- Baku

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office on Thursday to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating corruption.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the third meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku.

According to a statement from the CoI, the agreement provides for bilateral cooperation through the exchange of information, expertise, and studies, as well as efforts to strengthen the professional capabilities of both sides.

It also covers requests for legal assistance, asset recovery, and efforts to locate individuals wanted in corruption cases, in coordination with the relevant national authorities. In addition, the agreement provides for joint training programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns to promote integrity and transparency and strengthen corruption prevention efforts.

Separately, the CoI signed a cooperation program for 2027–2028 with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, building on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides in 2023.

The program includes meetings and seminars on preventing and detecting corruption, conducting financial investigations, and tracing, seizing, and recovering assets linked to corruption-related crimes.

It also provides for training CoI’s staff, exchanging specialized publications, and holding regular meetings of a joint working group to strengthen coordination and share expertise between the two sides.