Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliamentary blocs submitted nominees on Thursday for the chairmanships and deputy leadership posts of 16 parliamentary committees, leaving four committees without agreed candidates, according to an official document obtained by Shafaq News.

The document, covering leadership nominations for the sixth parliamentary term, listed candidates for several key committees, including Finance, Legal Affairs, Integrity, and Oil and Gas.

Four committees remained without nominees for their leadership posts: Security and Defense, Foreign Relations, Human Rights, and Border Crossings.

Earlier on Thursday, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News that negotiations were still underway over the Finance, Oil, Integrity, Security and Defense, and Electricity committees.

The source said Parliament's leadership had held several meetings with political blocs to resolve the disputes, with discussions including a proposal to reduce the number of standing committees to 20 by merging some committees and establishing another.

On Wednesday, Reconstruction and Development Coalition member Firas al-Mislmawi said Thursday's parliamentary session was expected to address the distribution of committee leadership posts among political blocs, including some deputy chairs and rapporteurs.

Parliament approved amendments to its internal rules on February 17, establishing 22 standing committees, including a combined Culture, Media, Tourism and Antiquities Committee. It subsequently voted on the membership of 11 committees on March 11, while negotiations over leadership positions continued.