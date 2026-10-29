Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Heavy rainfall flooded dozens of tents in two displacement camps in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province on Thursday, forcing many residents to spend Wednesday night outdoors and prompting urgent appeals for humanitarian assistance.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that floodwaters inundated tents at the Washokani (Al-Tuwaina) and Serekaniye (Al-Talae) camps, which shelter families displaced from Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye).

At Washokani camp, the flooding severely damaged tents, bedding and other belongings, leaving many families without adequate shelter.

Sulaiman al-Hasso, a displaced resident from the Ras Al-Ain countryside, told Shafaq News that the water flooded tents that were already in poor condition, while the camp's infrastructure is inadequate, adding that “most humanitarian organizations had withdrawn and assistance had been suspended for about a year.”

Al-Hasso appealed to humanitarian organizations to provide emergency assistance, including food, infant formula, replacement tents, clothing and bedding.

He also called on the Syrian government to accelerate the return of displaced families to Ras Al-Ain as winter approaches and conditions deteriorate in camps and temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, Syrian Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed al-Saleh urged residents of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah to remain indoors unless necessary, protect children and avoid low-lying areas and flood channels.

Since Wednesday, thunderstorms accompanied by hail and strong winds have affected the three provinces, along with parts of eastern Homs, Hama and Aleppo, triggering flash floods, overflowing waterways and road closures.

The flooding comes amid ongoing efforts to return families displaced from Ras Al-Ain by fighting in northeastern Syria in 2019. On October 13, a fifth convoy carrying 385 displaced families left camps in Al-Hasakah for Ras Al-Ain and its countryside.