Eight Kurdish parties call for rerun of Syrian People’s Council formation process

Shafaq News- Qamishli

Eight Syrian Kurdish parties called on Monday for a comprehensive national political process in Syria under international sponsorship, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, criticizing the formation of the People’s Council in al-Hasakah province and the Kobani area.

In a joint statement from Qamishli, the parties called for a transitional governing body representing all Syrians to draft a new democratic constitution and prepare for free and fair elections. They described the mechanisms proposed for forming the People’s Council as relying on “appointment and pre-selection,” limiting Syrians’ ability to choose their representatives through elections.

“The level of Kurdish representation did not match their presence and national role in Syria,” the statement added, stressing that the candidates were chosen without consulting the true political and social will of the Kurdish people.

The parties emphasized that the Kurdish issue in Syria is not about the number of parliamentary seats, but about constitutional recognition of the Kurdish people and their national rights, and building a genuine national partnership free from exclusion and marginalization.

Signatories included the Democratic Kurdish Unity Party in Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria (Parti), the Kurdish Democratic Left Party in Syria, the Azadi Kurdish Movement in Syria, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Accord Party, the Kurdish Democratic Peace Party, the Kurdish Leftist Party in Syria, and the Kurdish Progressive Democratic Party in Syria.

They stressed that any political process not based on genuine representation and free popular will, and not ensuring fair participation of all Syrian communities, “would fail to resolve the country’s crisis or establish legitimate, stable institutions.”

Mohammed Wali, a member of the High Committee for Syrian People’s Council elections, told Shafaq News that al-Hasakah province is allocated nine seats, with four for Qamishli, three for the al-Hasakah district, and two for al-Malikiyah, following the earlier election of a representative for the Ras Al-Ain area.

Under Syria’s transitional constitutional decree signed by transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, one-third of the People’s Council members (around 70 out of 210) are appointed by the president, while the remaining two-thirds are elected through local bodies to ensure broader representation and political-professional balance, according to the High Election Committee.

Syrian People’s Council elections were held on October 5, 2025, across the country, electing 126 representatives, but voting in Kurdish areas and al-Suwayda province was postponed due to political and security conditions.