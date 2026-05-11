Iraq resumes large-scale fuel transit through Syria

Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

A new convoy of Iraqi fuel tankers entered Syrian territory on Monday through the Rabia-Al-Yarubiyah border crossing in Al-Hasakah province, northeastern Syria, as part of transit operations aimed at re-exporting Iraqi fuel to global markets.

More than 50 tankers loaded with fuel oil entered Syria and headed toward the coastal city of Baniyas.

Last week, a customs source told Shafaq News that traffic through the Rabia-Al-Yarubiyah crossing ranged between 15 and 40 oil tanker trucks per day.

The crossing reopened on April 22 after a 13-year closure caused by security challenges during the fight against ISIS, as well as shifting control and coordination issues along the frontier. Since then, Iraqi and Syrian authorities have moved to rehabilitate several crossings, including Al-Waleed and Al-Yarubiyah, to restore trade routes and facilitate the movement of goods and travelers.