Rabia border crossing rehabilitation begins

Authorities in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province have begun preliminary steps to rehabilitate the long-closed Rabia border crossing with Syria, though reopening the post requires a decision from Baghdad and coordination with Damascus, Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Dakhil explained that a recent field visit produced a comprehensive plan to address basic service and infrastructure needs. An official delegation later inspected the site, followed by meetings with relevant agencies to define technical requirements and outline procedures for restoring operations. Describing the crossing as a “strategic economic outlet” for Nineveh, he noted that reopening it would “boost trade and support local stability,” while emphasizing that activation depends on bilateral arrangements between Iraq and Syria.

The Rabia crossing has remained closed for years after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took control of adjacent areas inside Syria. Last month, Syrian government forces took over territory opposite the crossing following the SDF’s withdrawal under a ceasefire with Damascus that halted fighting and launched a phased integration of military and administrative structures, including redeployment from front lines, strengthened internal security arrangements, and the gradual restoration of government authority over border crossings and key energy sites.