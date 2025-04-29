Rabia crossing remains closed: Iraq cites lack of Syria agreement

Shafaq News/ Iraq has ruled out the reopening of the Rabia border crossing with Syria soon, citing the absence of a formal agreement with Damascus and ongoing political and security complications.

Lawmaker Nayef al-Shammari told Shafaq News that recent reports suggesting the crossing would reopen soon are inaccurate. "There are no concrete arrangements in place," he said, adding that the process depends on complex negotiations that have yet to be finalized.

Al-Shammari noted that the Syrian side of the crossing remains under the control of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), complicating coordination efforts, as Baghdad prefers to deal with official and sovereign entities.

He said past attempts to establish joint management between the Syrian government and the SDF had failed due to internal disputes, and while diplomatic movement may resume, "there are no indicators of actual reopening at this stage."

Located in northwestern Nineveh province, the Rabia crossing connects Iraq with the Syrian town of al-Yarubiyah. It is one of the main land border points between the two countries, lying roughly 120 km from Mosul and 525 km from Baghdad.