Nineveh–Syria border 100% protected, governor says

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Iraq’s border with Syria in Nineveh province is fully secured, Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil affirmed on Monday, citing extensive deployments by Iraqi security forces.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Dakhil described the security situation as stable, attributing the result to close coordination with the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and senior security commanders. He said the effort involves continuous cooperation between the Joint Operations Command and security, technical, and logistical bodies.

He outlined the deployment of Iraqi army units, federal police, border guards, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary coalition, along the entire Nineveh–Syria border, stressing that the measures eliminate security concerns in the area.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Armed Forces confirmed that the border with Syria has been fully secured as part of national measures to prevent armed groups from exploiting border gaps, noting that construction of the concrete barrier along the roughly 600-kilometer frontier is about 80 percent complete.

The assurances come amid renewed instability in northeastern Syria, where clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) caused dozens of casualties and displaced thousands of Kurdish families. Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed an agreement with the SDF aimed at ending the fighting and integrating the group into state institutions. Despite the deal, the SDF has accused factions affiliated with the Syrian government of continuing attacks on its positions, while Damascus has blamed the SDF for deadly assaults on army personnel.