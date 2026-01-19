Iraq achieves total control over Syrian frontier

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq has fully secured its border with Syria, the country’s Armed Forces said on Monday, framing the move as a measure to protect national security and prevent illegal groups from exploiting border vulnerabilities.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Iraqi Armed Forces, indicated that the concrete wall along the 600-kilometer Iraq-Syria frontier is now about 80% complete. The border has also been reinforced with additional personnel, advanced technical and logistical equipment, and fixed defense lines maintained by both the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

''Iraq’s borders with all neighboring states are experiencing the same high level of stability,'' he noted.

Earlier today, PMF confirmed the deployment of its 25th Brigade along the border as part of a broader security plan, intended to support Iraqi forces and strengthen intelligence and field operations.

Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), had previously cautioned against handling the situation in Syria “naively,” urging authorities to secure the borders and reinforce deployments promptly.

The warning comes amid rising tensions in northeastern Syria, where clashes between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) left dozens dead or injured and forced thousands of Kurdish families to flee. Meanwhile, Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed a new agreement with the SDF, ending the clashes and paving the way for the group’s integration into state institutions.