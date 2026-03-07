USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading higher in Baghdad, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while edging lower by about 400 dinars in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,400 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 156,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,000 dinars and bought it at 156,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,800 dinars and buying prices at 155,700 dinars.