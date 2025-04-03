Iraq PMF deploys anti-armor units to Syrian border

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have deployed anti-armor units along the border with Syria, the group revealed on Thursday.

The PMF stated that the reinforcements aim to bolster existing forces, raise combat readiness, and improve coordination with other security agencies. “These deployments strengthen our defensive posture in key areas,” the group noted, emphasizing ongoing efforts to secure critical sectors along the frontier.

Security coordination between Iraqi forces and border authorities remains active to prevent militant infiltration and maintain regional stability, the PMF added.

Notably, Iraqi forces expanded their border presence following the fall of the Syrian regime on December 8, amid rising fears of a resurgence by extremist groups, particularly ISIS.

In 2014, ISIS captured large swaths of Iraq and Syria, with then-leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declaring a so-called Islamic caliphate over territory home to millions. At its height, the group controlled about one-third of Syria and 40% of Iraq.

By December 2017, ISIS had lost 95% of its territory, including major cities such as Mosul and Raqqa. However, the group continues to operate through sleeper cells in Iraq, carrying out guerrilla attacks, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion, tactics designed to destabilize the region while blending into local populations.