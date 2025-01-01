PMF deploys military reinforcements in Al-Anbar to secure Iraqi-Syrian border

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, "significant" military reinforcements arrived in Al-Anbar to enhance security and fortify defenses along the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The Commander of Al-Anbar Operations for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Qassem Musleh, explained in a statement that the reinforcements are part of a strategic plan to prevent any infiltration attempts or threats to the region's security.

He added, "The military movements coincide with the reinforcement of supporting directorates, primarily the Logistics Support Directorate, which provides the necessary supplies, and the Intelligence Directorate, which gathers and analyzes information to ensure the accuracy of operations."

Earlier, several Iraqi security leaders affirmed that the border is fully secured through the intensive deployment of various units. Many of them have also visited the border strip to monitor deployments and ensure its protection against potential breaches.

Notably, Iraqi forces have strengthened their presence along the border with Syria following the fall of the Syrian regime on December 8, amid fears of a resurgence of terrorist groups such as ISIS.

In 2014, ISIS seized control of vast areas in Iraq and Syria, with its leader at the time, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, proclaiming an Islamic caliphate, spanning territories inhabited by millions of people.

At its peak, ISIS controlled approximately one-third of Syria and 40% of Iraq. However, by December 2017, it had lost 95% of its territory, including major cities like Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region. These cells blend into local populations, making them difficult to detect.