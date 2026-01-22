Iraq’s Army mandates strict Syria frontier measures

Shafaq News– Sinjar

Iraq’s Army Chief of Staff, General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, arrived in Sinjar on Thursday with a military delegation to assess security measures along the border with Syria, the Ministry of Defence reported.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that Yarallah instructed strict measures against potential border threats and directed that security forces receive the necessary equipment. He also called for intensified intelligence operations to detect and prevent any security breaches.

The visit comes amid recent clashes in northeastern Syria around prisons and facilities holding ISIS members and their families, raising renewed concerns over the fate of detainees. US Central Command (CENTCOM) initiated a “safe and systematic” transfer of roughly 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to “secure” facilities in Iraq, describing the operation as coordinated with and approved by Iraqi authorities.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, the group continues to operate as an insurgent network, active in desert and rural areas as well as provinces including Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command reported that security forces carried out dozens of operations and airstrikes in 2025, eliminating more than 90 ISIS militants and targeting senior leaders.

