Smart cameras and security sweeps: Karbala prepares for Mid-Shaaban pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have intensified preparations to safeguard the millions of visitors expected in Karbala for the mid-Shaaban pilgrimage on February 16.

The 15th Shaaban pilgrimage, commemorating the birth of Mohammed Ibn Al-Hassan (Imam Mahdi), is one of the largest religious gatherings in Karbala, attracting millions of Shia Muslims from Iraq and beyond to Karbala, the city that hosts the revered shrines of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, and his brother Abbas.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari told Shafaq News, "All security needs have been met," confirming that military, police, and intelligence units will be deployed to secure roads, gathering points, and key sites. "The plan includes protecting all routes to Karbala, deploying air surveillance, and reinforcing intelligence coordination," he added.

Karbala police have already conducted large-scale security sweeps, particularly in the northern sector, where they have searched orchards, remote roads, and abandoned buildings. These operations have led to arrests and the seizure of unlicensed firearms. To further strengthen security, authorities have installed 1,015 smart cameras, with a third phase planned to expand coverage. "These cameras have significantly reduced crime, improved suspect tracking, and helped enforce traffic laws," said Magda al-Ardawi, a member of Karbala’s Provincial Council. Local businesses are also required to install surveillance cameras to assist law enforcement.

Karbala Governor Nasif al-Khatabi emphasized that the security plan does not involve road closures, ensuring smooth movement within the city. "There will be full security coverage with high intelligence coordination to protect visitors without major disruptions," he said.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah reviewed security deployments with military commanders, stating, "We are working with all agencies, including intelligence services and the Popular Mobilization Forces, to ensure maximum protection."