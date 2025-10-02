Iraq president approves Jaafari personal status code

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has ratified the Jaafari Jurisprudence Code, a legal text linked to the Personal Status Law (PSL) that allows Shia Muslims in Iraq to follow their own personal status rules.

Independent MP Raed al-Maliki, who is a member of the parliamentary Legal Committee, confirmed the move after contacting the Presidency earlier in the day. He noted that the code has been forwarded to the official gazette al-Waqa’i al-Iraqiya for publication, likely in a special issue due to its length.

Parliament had voted on August 27 to adopt the Jaafari code as part of amendments to the PSL. Lawmakers described the step as a response to a request from the Shiite religious authority in Najaf.