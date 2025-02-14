5 Million pilgrims mark mid-Shaaban in Karbala

Shafaq News/ More than five million visitors from across Iraq and abroad took part in the 15th of Shaaban pilgrimage in Karbala, the head of the city’s local government, Nasif Jassim al-Khattabi, announced on Friday.

“The visit concluded successfully, with all security, public services, transportation, and healthcare plans executed as intended,” al-Khattabi said during a press conference.

The mid-Shaaban pilgrimage is one of the largest religious gatherings in Karbala, held annually to commemorate the birth of Mohammed ibn al-Hassan, known as Imam Mahdi. The event draws millions of Shia Muslims from across Iraq and beyond to the city, which is home to the revered shrines of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, and his brother Abbas.