Iraq ranks second in Arab travel to Turkiye with 58K+ visitors

Shafaq News- Ankara

More than 58,000 Iraqi tourists traveled to Turkiye in January 2026, placing Iraq second among Arab countries in visitor numbers, according to data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry recorded 58,899 Iraqi visitors during the month, reflecting a decline from 66,166 in January 2025 but an increase compared with 54,508 in January 2024.

Saudi Arabia topped the Arab rankings with 64,047 tourists, while Algeria came third with 27,768 visitors, followed by Egypt in fourth place with 17,898. Libya ranked fifth with 16,214 tourists, ahead of Morocco with 15,205 and Kuwait with 15,184, while Tunisia, Jordan, and Lebanon completed the top ten with 13,936, 13,613, and 13,105 visitors respectively.