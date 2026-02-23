Barzani Charity rolls out Ramadan meals for 1K in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Barzani Charity Foundation on Monday launched a daily Ramadan iftar meal program for 1,000 workers and day laborers in Erbil’s central market.

Shafaq News correspondent said the initiative will continue throughout the month, targeting low-income earners in the city center. Established in 2005 and headed by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Barzani Charity Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that provides relief and social assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons, and vulnerable families in Iraq and abroad.

Ramadan is the Islamic month of fasting, observed from dawn to sunset, with iftar marking the evening meal that ends the fast.