GCC urges Iraq to withdraw maritime coordinates filed with UN

Shafaq News- Al-Riyadh

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Al-Budaiwi, on Monday called on Iraq to withdraw a list of maritime coordinates and a map it recently deposited with the United Nations, saying the submission includes “claims” affecting Kuwait’s sovereignty.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said the request stems from infringements on Kuwait’s sovereignty over its maritime areas and water elevations, including Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and principles of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and of acting in line with bilateral agreements, understandings, and memoranda of understanding concluded between Iraq and Kuwait when addressing such matters.

Al-Budaiwi reiterated the position outlined in the final communiqué of the GCC Supreme Council’s 46th session, which affirmed its “firm stances and previous decisions” regarding Iraq’s respect for Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that the GCC and Iraq share longstanding historical relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, he added, “such claims do not contribute to strengthening cooperation and bilateral relations between the two sides.”

معالي الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون @jasemalbudaiwi ، يدعو جمهورية العراق إلى سحب قائمة الإحداثيات والخارطة المودعة لدى الأمم المتحدة، لما تضمنته تلك الاحداثيات والخارطة من مساس بسيادة دولة الكويت على مناطقها البحرية ومرتفعاتها المائية، بما في ذلك فشت القيد وفشت العيج .… pic.twitter.com/o7PvIEU6jh — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) February 23, 2026

Days earlier, Iraq deposited a complete map of its maritime zones with precise coordinates at the United Nations. The move aims to reinforce Iraq’s maritime rights and strengthen its negotiating position in matters related to maritime boundaries, Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, told Shafaq News.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry stated the deposit was based on Iraqi laws, decisions, and official statements related to Iraq’s rights and jurisdictions, noting that defining maritime zones in accordance with UNCLOS is a sovereign matter in which no state has the right to interfere.

In the latest supportive position for Kuwait, Jordan announced its backing of Kuwait regarding maritime border demarcation with Iraq and called for dialogue to resolve disputes.

Reactions across Gulf states emerged, with calls to contain the repercussions of the move and address the issue through diplomatic frameworks and official channels.