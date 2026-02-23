Al-Hakim urges swift government formation as al-Maliki nomination debated

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Al-Hikma Movement, on Monday, cautioned that Iraq’s ongoing political stalemate is draining state institutions and weakening the country’s standing, urging political blocs to accelerate the formation of a new government.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary of his father Abdul Aziz al-Hakim, the former head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, al-Hakim stressed that the next cabinet must be formed “based on a clear program and by qualified individuals who possess competence, integrity, and the conditions for success.” He added that the government should be built on “standards of success rather than quota-sharing,” referring to Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, known as muhasasa, which distributes positions along sectarian and ethnic lines.

“Iraq’s role imposes limits that must be respected,” al-Hakim said, warning that the country “cannot afford open conflicts and the paralysis of its institutions.” He also called on political blocs to make “concessions on private gains” to move forward with government formation.

Senior political sources told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework is set to meet in Baghdad on Monday evening to determine the fate of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination for the premiership. While al-Hakim did not name any candidate in his speech, political sources said he expressed reservations regarding both the pre-nomination process and al-Maliki’s potential return.