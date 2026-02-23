Netanyahu to Iran: Attack on Israel would be historic mistake

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Monday that any attack on Israel would be “the most serious mistake” in its history, pledging a response with a force they "cannot imagine.”

Addressing the Knesset, Netanyahu said Israel has “never been stronger” and described relations with the United States as closer than ever. “We are prepared for any scenario.”

On February 19, US President Donald Trump gave Iran 15 days to reach what he called a “meaningful deal,” warning of consequences if talks fail, while Iranian officials reiterated their right to continue uranium enrichment.

The New York Times reported that Trump is weighing military options should diplomacy collapse, including potential strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases, nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile infrastructure.

