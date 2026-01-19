Clashes resume in Northeastern Syria despite ceasefire

Shafaq News– Damascus

Factions affiliated with the Syrian government continued attacks on positions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria despite the declared ceasefire, the group said on Monday.

In a statement, the SDF said that violent clashes are currently concentrated “in the vicinity of Al-Aqtan Prison in Raqqa, which houses detainees of the ISIS terrorist organization,” warning that attempts by those factions to seize control of the prison pose a serious threat to security and stability in the region.

Serious Escalation Despite the Ceasefire in Ain Issa, Al-Shaddadi, and RaqqaDespite the declared ceasefire agreement and the official statements issued in this regard, factions affiliated with the Damascus government continue their attacks on our forces in Ain Issa, Al-Shaddadi,… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the Syrian TV agency quoted the Syrian army saying that two separate attacks in the Al-Jazira region resulted in the death of three soldiers and left several others wounded, accusing “terrorist groups affiliated with the SDF and remnants of the former regime” of attempting to obstruct the implementation of the recent agreement by targeting its forces deployed in northeastern Syria.

#عاجل | الجيش السوري: هناك بعض المجاميع الإرهابية من قسد وفلول النظام تحاول تعطيل تنفيذ الاتفاق من خلال استهداف قواتنا📌 استشهاد 3 جنود وإصابة آخرين بعد عمليتي استهداف طالت القوات المنتشرة في الجزيرة السورية pic.twitter.com/PPi6KGpsjf — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) January 19, 2026

On January 18, Syria’s transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed an agreement with the SDF under which Syrian state institutions will assume administrative authority over Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor, and Raqqa provinces, alongside an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. The deal also stipulates the individual integration of SDF members into the Ministries of Defense and Interior following security vetting.