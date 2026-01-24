US forces enter Iraq’s Nineveh via closed Syria crossing

Shafaq News– Nineveh

A US military convoy entered Iraq’s Nineveh province on Saturday after crossing from Syria through an unofficial border point, security sources told Shafaq News.

The sources said the convoy, comprising dozens of military vehicles of various types, crossed from Syrian territory through the al-Waleed passage in the Rabia subdistrict, northwest of Mosul. The crossing, located in the village of al-Mahmoudiya, is under the control of Kurdish Peshmerga forces and is currently closed and not officially recognized, though it was previously used during operations to liberate Nineveh from ISIS.

After entering Rabia, the source added, the convoy continued toward Mosul, with its final destination still unknown.

Nineveh shares approximately 285 kilometers of Iraq’s nearly 600-kilometer border with Syria, making it the second-largest Iraqi province bordering Syria after al-Anbar, which shares about 325 kilometers

No official comment had been issued at the time of reporting.