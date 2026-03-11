Airstrike targets PMF site in Mosul

Airstrike targets PMF site in Mosul
2026-03-11T14:42:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Mosul

Two airstrikes targeted a facility belonging to the Tribal Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of Mosul in Nineveh Province, on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News the strikes directly hit the headquarters of the 24th Regiment of the 59th Brigade of the PMF near the al-Arabi neighborhood in northern Mosul.

Security authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

No further details were provided.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon