Airstrike targets PMF site in Mosul

Shafaq News- Mosul

Two airstrikes targeted a facility belonging to the Tribal Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of Mosul in Nineveh Province, on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News the strikes directly hit the headquarters of the 24th Regiment of the 59th Brigade of the PMF near the al-Arabi neighborhood in northern Mosul.

Security authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

No further details were provided.