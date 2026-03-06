US helicopter strike hits near PMF post in Iraq’s Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A US helicopter fired missiles at a site near a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position in the Rashidiya area north of Mosul on Friday, causing damage to a nearby building but no reported casualties, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike occurred at the entrance to the Quba and Shrikhan area near the main PMF checkpoint in Rashidiya, the source said.

About six missiles were fired from the helicopter, accompanied by bursts of heavy DShK machine gun fire, targeting a location close to the checkpoint near an agricultural research center in the area.