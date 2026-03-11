Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader reaffirms support Iran new supreme leader

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said on Wednesday that the Lebanese group remains committed to supporting Iran and continuing the “confrontation,” in a message addressed to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a statement, Qassem highlighted the ideological and political ties linking Hezbollah with Iran’s leadership, describing the selection of the new supreme leader as “a continuation of the path of the Islamic Revolution” that began in 1979.

He also renewed the group’s pledge of loyalty to Iran’s new leadership.