Arab Parliament backs Iraq amid drone attacks

Shafaq News- Cairo

The Arab Parliament voiced full support for Iraq on Wednesday, condemning what it described as repeated violations of the country’s sovereignty amid a wave of drone and missile attacks.

In a letter addressed to Haibet Al-Halbousi, speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi said the legislative body stands firmly with Iraq in confronting “blatant attacks” that threaten the country’s security and stability.

Al Yamahi condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms,” saying they represent a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty and of international law principles that require respect for the territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

He added that the strikes risk destabilizing the wider region and pledged the Arab Parliament’s support for efforts aimed at preserving Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

The statement comes as Iraq and the Kurdistan Region face a series of rocket and drone attacks following the outbreak of the US–Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28.