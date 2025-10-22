Arab League chooses Iraq to lead tourism policy-drafting body

Shafaq News – Cairo

On Wednesday, Iraq was unanimously elected to chair the Technical Committee under the Arab League’s Ministerial Council for Tourism.

The Technical Committee serves as the Council’s main policy-drafting body, coordinating tourism strategies and initiatives across member states.

In a statement, the Iraqi Tourism Authority revealed that its Director of Public Relations, Media, and International Organizations, Ali Yassin, was chosen to represent Iraq during the committee’s meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The committee discussed the Arab Vision for Sustainable Tourism 2030, which aims to “strengthen regional economic integration through responsible tourism, heritage conservation, and environmental protection,” the Authority noted.

Delegates also reviewed proposals to establish an Arab Tourism Observatory for data exchange, enhance training programs, and promote rural and cultural tourism — including an Iraqi initiative to develop eco-villages and community-based projects.

The appointment comes as Iraq continues efforts to strengthen its tourism sector, in an attempt to decrease its economic dependence on oil.

