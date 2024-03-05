Integrity Commission extradites ex-director who squandered billions and ruined a thriving company

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity announced the extradition of a former director general from the Ministry of Transport for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The commission stated that “the individual assumed control of a previously profitable company valued at 19 billion IQD, which he subsequently steered into financial distress, accumulating losses totaling 23 billion IQD.”

According to the statement, the judge of the Rusafa Investigation Court, specializing in cases related to integrity, money laundering, and economic crimes, authorized the extradition of the former director general of the General Company for the Management of Special Transport under the Ministry of Transport.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that the accused mismanaged the company's projects by disbursing funds for completed projects without proper validation, leading to significant financial consequences and the company's descent into insolvency.