Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Narcotics officers from Iraq's Kirkuk province have broken up a drug trafficking network operating “in a neighboring country,” arresting all four of its members and seizing 20 kilograms of hashish, the Interior Ministry's General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances said on Tuesday.

Officers from the Kirkuk Narcotics Directorate first lured one member of the network and caught him red-handed inside that country, the directorate said. His confessions and the information he provided led to the arrest of the other three.

Last month, intelligence from the same directorate helped authorities in the United Arab Emirates seize 200,000 Captagon pills and arrest the suspects involved.

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