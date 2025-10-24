Kirkuk: Security forces arrest prominent drug dealer

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces arrested one of the country’s “most dangerous” drug traffickers in a high-precision operation in Kirkuk on Friday, seizing weapons and hand grenades in his possession, a security source reported.

“The suspect had previously engaged in several armed confrontations with security units and was considered a persistent security threat in the province,” the source noted, with the operation, carried out with “close coordination” among joint security teams, successfully ended without casualties.

Based on the source, the arrest followed intensive surveillance and intelligence efforts to track the suspect’s movements and location. Authorities described the operation as part of a “broader security plan” aimed at pursuing wanted individuals and dismantling criminal networks threatening public safety and stability.

The latest data the interior Ministry published last September reveals that Iraq dismantled 230 drug trafficking networks, including 27 international rings, over the past three years.

Read more: 3-year drug crackdown: Iraq busts 230 networks