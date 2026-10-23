Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) seized 200,000 captagon pills and arrested the suspects involved after receiving intelligence from Iraq, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry's General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances gathered intelligence before passing it to the Emirati National Drug Enforcement Authority, then drew up a joint security plan and followed it through until the shipment was seized and the suspects detained in the UAE.

من بغداد انطلقت المعلومة.. وفي الإمارات سقطت شحنة الـ(200) ألف حبة كبتاجون https://t.co/fhQcO2wBP2 https://t.co/kiyhJLOpKA — وزارة الداخلية العراقية (@socialmoigoviq) October 23, 2026

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation