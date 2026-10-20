Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's Al-Anbar province signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Ceylan Group to expand economic and investment cooperation, provincial government spokesperson Muayyad Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The talks covered cooperation with Turkish companies and investors in industry, services, infrastructure, and tourism. Discussions also addressed the second and third phases of Al-Anbar International Airport and plans to complete and develop Al-Baghdadi Tourist City, attract investment, and draw on Turkish expertise in building and managing tourism facilities.

During a visit to Turkey, Al-Anbar Governor Omar Mishan Dabous invited Turkish companies to explore investment opportunities in the province and assess its economic potential, workforce, infrastructure, and resources.

Read more: Al-Anbar opens for business: Gas draws new investment