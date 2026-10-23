Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Repairs have begun on the historic Hajlan Bridge in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province after flash floods caused extensive damage last year, Al-Anbar Civilization Museum Director Ammar Ali told Shafaq News on Friday.

Read more: Floods hit al-Anbar, Diyala, and Kirkuk

Ali said the damage was particularly severe around the bridge’s supports, prompting specialist teams to begin urgent repairs ahead of the rainy season to prevent further deterioration. Technical assessments are needed to determine the extent of the damage and identify suitable restoration methods, he added.

Preserving the bridge requires coordination among government, antiquities, and technical authorities, history specialist Manaf Al-Alousi said. He called for structural inspections, restoration materials compatible with the original construction, and measures to reduce future flood damage, including studying water flow routes and conducting regular inspections.

Read more: Iraq restores pre-Islamic Al-Farouq Minaret

Located in Haditha district, the Ottoman-era bridge was built from stone and plaster over Wadi Hajlan. The structure, approximately 150 meters long and five meters wide, was officially designated an archaeological site in 1994.