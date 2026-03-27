Floods hit al-Anbar, Diyala, and Kirkuk

Shafaq News- al-Anbar/ Diyala /Kirkuk

Heavy rainfall and flash floods across western and northern Iraq on Friday triggered protests in al-Anbar, forced rescue operations in Diyala, and caused casualties and infrastructure damage in Kirkuk.

In al-Anbar, residents in the Habbaniyah district took to the streets to protest deteriorating public services after large areas were submerged by rainwater, calling for the dismissal of the district commissioner.

Protesters said the flooding exposed weak infrastructure and poor drainage systems, urging local authorities to hold officials accountable and implement effective solutions to recurring flooding.

Al-Anbar Police Command said a day earlier that security and service units were deployed to assist residents in Khalidiya, address flooding, and reopen blocked roads.

Footage showed rescue teams, security forces, and residents using boats to navigate flooded streets, as water entered homes, shops, warehouses, and government buildings, causing significant material losses.

In Diyala, police rescue teams evacuated several families, including infants, who were trapped by floodwaters in Tahmaya village near Mandali district.

Brigadier General Haitham al-Shammari told Shafaq News that the families were transferred to safe areas, adding that emergency teams remain on alert as rainfall continues and water levels rise.

In Kirkuk, the police diving teams are continuing, for a second day, the search for the body of a young man swept away by floods near Tarjil village in Lilan subdistrict, with strong currents and high water levels complicating operations.

Separately, a house collapsed in Hawija district due to heavy rainfall, injuring five people. Civil defense teams rescued the injured and transferred them to the hospital, where their condition was reported stable.

Floodwaters also led to the collapse of a crossing linking the villages of Al-Raml and Idris Khabbaz, cutting off the road to the Khabbaz oil field west of the province, as authorities assess damage and work to reopen the road.

Kirkuk’s water resources director, Zaki Karim, said rainfall contributed to rising water levels in rivers and valleys and helped improve water reserves, while authorities continue to monitor flood flows and coordinate with relevant agencies to reduce risks.

Karim urged residents to avoid flood channels and low-lying areas during heavy rainfall to prevent accidents.