Iraq replanted in Ramadi: Bridges of Generations showcases national unity

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

A quiet street in Ramadi, the capital of Iraq’s al-Anbar province, has emerged as a powerful symbol of hope and reconciliation through a grassroots initiative called “Bridges of Generations Street.”

Local volunteers lined the road with rows of saplings, each tagged with the name of an Iraqi province, transforming an ordinary block into a vivid statement of national unity after years of conflict and division.

Mohammed Sabbar, a civil activist helping lead the effort, explained that the mission was to replace hate with something tangible. “These trees are our bridges,” he told Shafaq News. “Each one carries a province’s name, as if all of Iraq is planted right here in Ramadi.”

For residents, the project has restored a sense of belonging. Umm Omar, whose home overlooks the street, described how the saplings have already changed the neighborhood’s mood. “They may be small, but they give us hope,” she reflected. “Children ask about the provinces, learning their names as if Iraq itself is gathered on this street.”

Volunteers deliberately chose native trees from across the country, weaving a living map into their neighborhood. Ali Khalid Al-Fahdawi, another participant, told our agency that young people want to be remembered for building, not destroying. “Every tree tells a story,” he remarked.

The project has quickly become a local landmark, attracting visitors who snap photos and share them widely on social media. Locals hope the idea will spread, inspiring communities to transform streets into bridges of understanding — where trees connect neighbors instead of walls dividing them.