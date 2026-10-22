Shafaq News- Basra

Basra on Thursday hosted the "Threads of Memory" exhibition, featuring more than 35 traditional and contemporary costumes from Iraq's diverse communities, including Syriac, Turkmen, Mandaean, Kurdish, and Yazidi traditions.

Organizer Bassam Al-Alouji told Shafaq News that the event aimed to preserve and promote Iraq's cultural diversity through clothing that reflects the customs, traditions and identities of its communities. He explained that the costumes carry historical and social meaning beyond their appearance, with colors, embroidery and designs reflecting the cultures and environments from which they originated.

Father Aram Sabah of the Chaldean Church in Basra said the exhibition offered an opportunity to showcase Iraq's cultural heritage, including traditional Christian clothing. “We need to preserve these traditions and pass them on to younger generations,” he said, describing traditional dress as an essential part of a community's identity and collective memory.

Paula, a German tourist, told Shafaq News that she was impressed by the variety of Iraqi costumes and their blend of traditional and modern designs.

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