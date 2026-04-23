Kurdish folklore museum opens in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, the Popular Arts Association in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, inaugurated a museum and cultural center dedicated to folklore, with the attendance of cultural, artistic, and social figures.

The opening ceremony featured poetry readings, performances of traditional songs, and heritage shows reflecting Kurdish folklore, alongside exhibitions of handicrafts produced by women from the province.

Read more: Kurdish Uniform: the struggle of Folklore against fashion trends

Diari Balaban, who oversaw the event, told Shafaq News that the building hosting the project previously belonged to one of the city’s historic families and was transformed into a museum and cultural center in cooperation with a group of cultural enthusiasts.

He explained that the center aims to provide a space for artists and intellectuals to engage in discussions on cultural, artistic, and literary issues, while also preserving and promoting local heritage.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Al-Sulaymaniyah, a haven for thinkers, artists, and activists