Fifth edition closes: 150 films honored at Slemani International Festival

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

The fifth Slemani International Film Festival concluded on Friday after eight days of screenings, panels, and cultural events spotlighting global cinema.

This year’s edition drew filmmakers and guests from the Kurdistan Region, the Arab world, and 32 other countries, culminating in a closing ceremony that honored standout films across multiple competition categories.

Festival spokesperson Ashti Raouf told Shafaq News that over 1,500 films were submitted, with 150 selected for the official competition, including short features, documentaries, and full-length productions.

Raouf said the festival seeks to “create a shared cinematic space for filmmakers worldwide and strengthen al-Sulaymaniyah’s place on the regional cultural map.”