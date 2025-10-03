Kurdistan’s al-Sulaymaniyah Book Fair begins

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The seventh al-Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair kicked off on Friday with more than 150 publishers and cultural institutions from the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, neighboring countries, and the wider Arab world.

This year’s edition, running from October 3 to 13, is held under the theme The Role of the Late President Jalal Talabani, an Iraqi-Kurdish national political leader. It features cultural programs, panel discussions, and author meetups that bring together writers, publishers, and readers from across the region.

Launched in 2016, the fair has grown into a major cultural platform that promotes reading, strengthens the local publishing industry, and is now regarded as one of Kurdistan’s leading literary gatherings with an expanding regional influence.