Fifth International Book Fair kicks off in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The fifth edition of al-Sulaymaniyah International Book Fair commenced this Thursday morning, with Kurdistan Region's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and the Minister of Culture attending the inauguration.

Shawki Omar, the deputy director of the fair, informed Shafaq News Agency that the event is taking place at the International Fairgrounds in the Tasluja area, featuring the participation of over 200 printing and publishing houses from more than 20 countries. The fair will run from October 23rd, 2023, to December 2nd, 2023.

He further added that the fair hosts a collection of over one million books encompassing hundreds of thousands of titles across various fields such as culture, politics, economics, education, social sciences, philosophy, religion, arts, literature, history, geography, as well as stories, novels, music, and various other specialized subjects, catering to the interests of diverse readers.