President Barzani honors Al-Sulaymaniyah's 241 years of art and culture
Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah
On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the people of al-Sulaymaniyah on the city’s 241st founding anniversary.
In a post on X, Barzani described al-Sulaymaniyah as “the city of struggle and sacrifice, beloved al-Sulaymaniyah, the capital of culture and a center for literature and the arts,” sending his best wishes to all its residents.
له يادى 241 ساڵهى بنياتنانيدا، به گهرمى پيرۆزبايى له شارى ههڵمهت و قوربانى، شارى خۆشهويستى سلێمانى، پایتهختی ڕۆشنبيرى، مهڵبهندى ئهدهب و هونهر و له تهواوى خهڵكى ئازيزى شار، دهكهم. سلێمانى ناوێكى ديارى مێژووى كولتوورى و سياسيمانه. ههميشه كاريگهر و مايهى…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 14, 2025
Celebrations in al-Sulaymaniyah began on Thursday, featuring artistic, cultural, and heritage activities highlighting the city’s rich historical and cultural legacy.
Founded in 1784 by Prince Ibrahim Pasha Baban, al-Sulaymaniyah has long been a center for literature, arts, and politics in Kurdistan and Iraq, nurturing generations of thinkers, poets, and artists.